Reviewing NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Kirkland Lake Gold $2.46 billion 4.32 $787.71 million $3.41 11.67

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NextSource Materials and Kirkland Lake Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirkland Lake Gold 1 1 7 0 2.67

Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.92%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Kirkland Lake Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29% Kirkland Lake Gold 30.36% 18.12% 13.18%

Risk and Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Newmont Corporation. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

