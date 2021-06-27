Reviewing Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) & bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.3% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A 17.01% 11.60% bluebird bio -257.34% -43.18% -33.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surface Oncology and bluebird bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $126.16 million 2.56 $59.34 million $1.57 4.75 bluebird bio $250.73 million 8.32 -$618.70 million ($9.95) -3.11

Surface Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Surface Oncology and bluebird bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 bluebird bio 0 12 6 0 2.33

Surface Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 104.03%. bluebird bio has a consensus target price of $60.53, suggesting a potential upside of 95.84%. Given Surface Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats bluebird bio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells. It also develops an earlier stage program targeting regulatory T cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813. Surface Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's product candidates in oncology include Idecabtagene vicleucel and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis Pharma AG, Orchard Therapeutics Limited, Medigene AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Forty Seven, Inc., Gritstone Oncology, Inc., Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., the Seattle Children's Research Institute, University of North Carolina, and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.