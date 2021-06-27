Rikoon Group LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Toyota Motor by 71.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.10. The company had a trading volume of 156,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.