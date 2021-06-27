Rikoon Group LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 38.3% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.32. 7,825,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,488,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $462.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.84. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $238.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

