Rikoon Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,330,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

