Rikoon Group LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,229,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 411,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 15.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 113.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Cardinal Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,591,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

