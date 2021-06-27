Rikoon Group LLC Sells 667 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rikoon Group LLC cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Phillips 66 by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.04. 8,032,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.