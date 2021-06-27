Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,979 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

RIO stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

