Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0365 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $568,234.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

