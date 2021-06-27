Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.790–0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.50.

RAD stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $904.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

