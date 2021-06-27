Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 68,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,450,735 shares.The stock last traded at $16.69 and had previously closed at $17.46.

RAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 145.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $2,332,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $2,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.