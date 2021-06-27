Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

Shares of TFX opened at $412.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

