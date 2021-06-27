Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,154 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $365,957,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $228.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.