Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 404,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

