Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 349.60 ($4.57), with a volume of 586,152 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rotork has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 344.38 ($4.50).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 345.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.67.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

