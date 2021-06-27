Router Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.43 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.23 or 0.00009720 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $13.43 million and $236,473.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00110629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00160887 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,267.50 or 1.00219796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002880 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,163,473 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

