Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 56,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.66 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

