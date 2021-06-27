Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $43.82 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

