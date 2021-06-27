Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 45,241 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 39.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,241 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,510. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

