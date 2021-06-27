Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,111,000 after purchasing an additional 218,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,263,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,025,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

UVE stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $437.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

