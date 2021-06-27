Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,945,000 after acquiring an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in PJT Partners by 63.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 247.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 308,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in PJT Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 183,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PJT opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

