Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,880 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

