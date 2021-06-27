SAFE DEAL 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $212,757.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00012688 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $212,757.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00134618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160137 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,473.77 or 1.00017580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 632,324 coins and its circulating supply is 605,182 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

