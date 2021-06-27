Sageworth Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 7.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Neogen by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $3,560,427.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,380 shares of company stock worth $7,876,615 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

