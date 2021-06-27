SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $72,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,006,750. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.34 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.