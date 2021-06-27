Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.90 ($34.00).

SZG stock opened at €25.50 ($30.00) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 12-month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of €26.61.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

