Saturna Capital CORP Has $1.84 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,545 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,279,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,505,000 after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 60,298 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,805,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.40. The company has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

