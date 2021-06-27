Saturna Capital CORP Has $56.64 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,140 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $56,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.41. 6,387,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,347. The company has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.06 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.28.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

