Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 56.3% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 369,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 133,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 93.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 53,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

PRDO stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

