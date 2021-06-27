Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 15,802 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,802 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Entergy by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 61,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR opened at $101.58 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

