Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 32,135 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,135 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.