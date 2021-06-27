Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 40.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,617,000 after acquiring an additional 246,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,864,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,954,000 after purchasing an additional 58,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 617,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,848,000 after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWM opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

