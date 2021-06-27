Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,589 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.60 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

