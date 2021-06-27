Sectoral Asset Management Inc Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Personalis by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSNL. TheStreet raised shares of Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,810.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,712 shares of company stock worth $3,643,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

