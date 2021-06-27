Sectoral Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,456 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,872,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,807,150.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,117,910 shares of company stock worth $284,549,708. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.39. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

