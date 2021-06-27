Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,441 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.65 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

