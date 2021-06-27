Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,705 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

