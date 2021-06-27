Sei Investments Co. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Rattler Midstream worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,921 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

RTLR opened at $10.91 on Friday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

