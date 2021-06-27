Sei Investments Co. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 202.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Sanderson Farms worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM opened at $194.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.13. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.29.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.