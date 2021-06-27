Sei Investments Co. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,078,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $29,927.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

