Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,841,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after buying an additional 1,131,636 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $28,438,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.8% during the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,389,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,119,000 after buying an additional 843,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,362,000 after buying an additional 593,285 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.