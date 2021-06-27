Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,779 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $160.69 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.61.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

