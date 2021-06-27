Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.52. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $522.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

