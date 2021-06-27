Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

