Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $151,974,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after acquiring an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,566 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after acquiring an additional 310,600 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.69.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.42. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $159.24 and a one year high of $280.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.