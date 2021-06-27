Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,017,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,315,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,720,000 after purchasing an additional 726,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 221,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,707,000. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 455.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 74,141 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. 125,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,611. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.96.

