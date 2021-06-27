Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,162 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $430,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,727,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,955,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

