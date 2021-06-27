Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,369 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $4,385,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $375.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

