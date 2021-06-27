Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.20. 50,285,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,772,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

