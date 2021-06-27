SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 22,312 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

